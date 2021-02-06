Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Ali Al-Nuaimi, General Manager of the United Printing and Publishing Company affiliated to “Abu Dhabi Media,” confirmed that 100% of the total 1211 employees of the company had received the “Covid-19” vaccine, who meet the requirements for taking the vaccine.

Al-Nuaimi said: All employees of the United Printing and Publishing received the vaccine, and this comes from their belief in the importance of supporting the state’s efforts to confront the epidemic, and from the standpoint of social responsibility towards the homeland, and in implementation of all measures taken by the concerned authorities in order to protect members of society.

Ali Al-Nuaimi

He added: We have seen the cooperation and readiness of our employees since the beginning of the pandemic in everything related to following preventive measures while continuing to work in the difficult circumstances that the whole world was going through due to the spread of “Covid-19″, which confirms the existence of societal awareness and the care enjoyed by all workers in ” United Publishing ».

Al-Nuaimi noted that the employees of the United Printing and Publishing participated in the third phase of the inactive Covid-19 vaccine trials, as part of a campaign for humanity, pointing out that they had shown a great desire to volunteer since the beginning of the experiments, believing in the importance of the societal role that they are playing. During the spread of the pandemic and their confidence in the health system of the United Arab Emirates, which provided care and follow-up on an ongoing basis.

Al-Nuaimi pointed out that United Publishing continues to support the state’s efforts by taking precautionary measures in its daily dealings by following the highest safety and prevention requirements, in line with the instructions of the relevant authorities in the country, in a way that rises to the aspirations of those dealing with the company.