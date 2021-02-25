Representatives of the parties that support the initiative, this Thursday in Congress. Fernando Alvarado / EFE

Seven parliamentary groups (Unidos Podemos, ERC, Junts, Bildu, Más País-Compromís, Nueva Canarias and BNG) have signed their adhesion to the Initiative for a law that guarantees the right to decent and adequate housing. This is a proposal that was launched last week by a score of social organizations (from entities of the pro-housing movement to the majority unions) to demand that the future housing law regulate rental prices in Spain and oblige large owners to allocate part of their properties to social leases. Representatives of the seven parties have also staged their support for the initiative at the gates of Congress.

Among the groups that adhere is the minority partner of the coalition government, which has been in conflict with the PSOE for weeks precisely on account of the housing law. United We can propose to limit rents and the Socialists are inclined to give tax incentives to owners who voluntarily rent at affordable prices. There are also forces that supported the investiture of Pedro Sánchez (Más País-Compromís, Nueva Canarias, BNG), others that abstained but then have given parliamentary support to some government initiatives (ERC, Bildu) and even Junts, who voted against de Sánchez but, as a government force in Catalonia, it supported the limitation of rents in that community (legally appealed, so United We can request that state regulations underpin the possibility of communities to legislate on the issue so that the Constitutional Court do not knock her down by invasion of skills).

The manifesto to which the seven parliamentary forces have adhered focuses precisely on the requirements that the future state housing law should meet, the project of which the Government had promised to send to Congress, which has not been possible due to disputes between the two partners on the draft. In the majority of cases, the proposals of the manifesto are aligned with the theses that United Podemos has defended in the discussion of the law. Regarding the main discussion that has motivated the draft of the norm, whether or not to limit rental prices, social organizations, and now the seven parliamentary forces that have signed the manifesto, ask for a “state regulation of rents at prices appropriate to salaries of the population in each area of ​​the territory ”. Although in the strict sense it does not speak of setting limits or limits on income, but of a more generic “regulation”, that is the will expressed on numerous occasions by the organizations that support the proposal.

It also calls for stopping the evictions of vulnerable people without a decent and adequate housing alternative. The Government legislated in December on this matter, but linking the regulation to the state of alarm (that is, until next May 9). Unidos Podemos has already expressed on some occasion its desire to extend that regulation further and proposed in the negotiations of the law to force large homeowners to allocate 30% of their properties to social rents. The manifesto also includes this proposal and speaks of “the obligation of stable social rent for large holders”.

The rest of the points of the proposal consist of more generic statements, such as “guaranteeing the right to decent, affordable, accessible and adequate housing as a subjective right”. It also talks about expanding the public stock of social rental to 20% of the housing complex, an aspect in which there is broad consensus since Spain is one of the European countries with the least public housing (it is estimated at 2.5% of the total ). The manifesto also calls for a guarantee of basic supplies (water, electricity, gas and telecommunications), to promote “an effective second chance for households with mortgage debts” or to expand the endowment of housing policies up to 2% of the state budget .