Manchester (dpa)

Manchester United got rid of the “ordeal” of its historic 7-0 loss against its host and arch-rivals Liverpool in the English Premier League, after achieving a huge 1-4 victory over its Spanish guest, Real Betis, in the first leg of the 16th round of the continental competition.

The rest of the matches that took place yesterday resulted in the Italian Roma winning 2-0 at its Spanish guest Real Sociedad, Germany’s Bayer Leverkusen defeated its Hungarian guest Frenkváros with the same result, Italian Juventus beat its German guest Freiburg 1-0, and Spain’s Seville beat its Turkish guest Fenerbahçe 2-0. Arsenal of England tied 2/2 with its Portuguese host Sporting Lisbon, German Union Berlin with its Belgian guest Saint Giloise 3/3, and the Ukrainian Shakhtar Donetsk with its Dutch guest Feyenoord Rotterdam 1/1.

And at Old Trafford, Marcus Rashford opened the scoring early for Manchester United in the sixth minute, but Ayoze Perez equalized for Betis in the 32nd minute.

In the second half, Anthony added United’s second goal in the 52nd minute, before his Portuguese colleagues Bruno Fernandez and Dutchman Foot Fijhorst added the third and fourth goals for the English team in the 58th and 83rd minutes, respectively.

And this great victory comes to relieve “relatively” the state of frustration that dominated the fans of Manchester United, from the humiliating loss that the team suffered at Anfield in its last match in the English Premier League.

It has become sufficient for Manchester United to lose by two goals in the return match, which will take place in the Spanish city of Seville, next Thursday, in order to continue its campaign towards crowning the continental title.

Seville took a good step towards reaching the quarter-finals as well, after its precious 2-0 victory over Fenerbahce. The goals of the match came in the second half by Juan Jordan and Eric Lamela in the 56th and 85th minutes, respectively.

And Juventus settled for achieving a dull 1-0 victory over Freiburg, as the only goal of the match came by its veteran Argentine star, Angel Di Maria, in the 53rd minute.

A positive 1/1 draw imposed itself on Shakhtar Donetsk’s meeting with Feyenoord Rotterdam, where the Ukrainian team advanced with a goal through Yaroslav Rakitsky in the 79th minute, but Azviel Boulud scored the equalizer in the 88th minute.

