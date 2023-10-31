Renzi and Calenda against Salvini

As in those old broken couples, Renzi and Calenda find their unity only against a common external enemy, in this case it is the minister Matteo Salvini. Yet another attempt to create a centrist Third Pole has miserably foundered on the rocks of a union born cold in 2022 just to enter Parliament. Given that Calenda announced it at the last minute live on TV from the Annunziata, when everyone in the Democratic Party was already saying it, including Renzi himself. Now the situation has exploded but, as we were saying, the two have a unity of purpose and that is to attack Salvini.

A few days ago Renzi said: “I believe that claiming that Amnesty is racist is yet another catchphrase from Matteo Salvini that I don’t agree with. And, at the same time, I do not agree with Amnesty’s decision not to participate in Lucca Comics.” And then again: “We are at the level in which these organisations, these politicians, in this case the vice-president of the Council, use very delicate and complex topics to make only ideological polemics. Let us resolve the Israel-Palestine problem with politics and not with slogans”.

This was in response to the minister who had criticized Amnesty on the matter, defining its decision to abandon Lucca as racist due to the Israeli Embassy’s sponsorship of the event.

Renzi therefore does not take a position but accuses the deputy prime minister of uttering “yet another catchphrase” and to speak in “slogans”, while even aiming to resolve the Israel-Palestine problem, perhaps thanks to contacts with Arab friends. Calenda, who despite his kinship with the director Comencini who was his grandfathermust have absorbed the fragrance of the general markets of Testaccio more than that of Parioli, did not miss an opportunity to chant his usual slogan towards Salvini: “Go to work”.

At this point the Northern League leader responded: “A gentleman from Roma tweets every day, Salvini go to work. In my opinion he is a little guy, a little man.” And Calenda not only responded on “Xwitter” with the same old story but added an unpublished sequel: “My answer is always the same, go to work and don’t bother us.”

Salvini and the quote from Sciascia de The day of the owl

It is necessary to recognize – in this singular combat – Salvini greater culture, despite the antagonist’s quarters of Pariolina nobility, because he quoted Leonardo Sciascia who On the day of the Owl this is how the mafia godfather Mariano expressed himself towards the protagonist of the novel, Captain Bellodi: “I have a certain experience of the world; and what we call humanity, and we fill our mouths saying humanity, a beautiful word full of wind, I divide it into five categories: men, half-men, little men, the (with respect speaking) fuck-yous and quacks. Very few men; there are few halflings, because I would be happy if humanity stopped at halflings. But no, it goes even further down, to the little men: who are like children who think they are adults, monkeys who make the same moves as adults. And even further down: the ass-kickers, who are becoming an army. And finally the quaquaraquà: who should live like ducks in puddles, because their life has no more meaning and no more expression than that of ducks. You, even if you nail me to these cards like a Christ, you are a man.” Enjoy the reading.

