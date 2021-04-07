The Europa League is the only competition left to the Manchester United this season to try and win a title. Outside the two English cups and too many points away from the City, despite being second in the table, the team of Solskjaer you need to play metal again for your project to gain credibility.

The Norwegian coach has opted for young footballers –Greenwood or Henderson, which has taken the place of From Gea in the last few weeks -, has paid out large amounts for other –Maguire or Wan bissaka, both essential in defense -, has a youth squad that is an emblem of the club –Rashford, also a social icon of the United Kingdom for his campaign in favor of the neediest families – and a consolidated global crack –Bruno fernandes– who already leads the team Old trafford. The Portuguese has 23 goals and 14 assists this season and is the main driver of danger in the Red Devils.

Last year, United reached the semifinals of the Europa League and this time, against a grenade In a duel in which they start as favorites, they want to continue aspiring to lift the second European title. It would also be the first trophy since 2017, when with Mourinho they won the League Cup, the Super Cup… And the Europa League.