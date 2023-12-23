Aden (Al-Ittihad)

The United Nations envoy to Yemen, Hans Grundberg, announced yesterday that the Yemeni parties had reached an agreement requiring them to adhere to a set of measures, including a nationwide ceasefire.

Grundberg added, in a statement, that the Yemeni parties had reached this agreement after a series of meetings held in Riyadh and Muscat.

He expressed his deep appreciation for the active roles played by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Sultanate of Oman in supporting the reaching of this agreement.

The UN envoy explained that the agreement also stipulates the implementation of measures to improve living conditions and prepare for the resumption of the political process under the auspices of the United Nations.

He said that he would work with various parties at the current stage to develop a road map under the auspices of the United Nations that includes these commitments and supports their implementation.

He added, “This map will establish implementation mechanisms and prepare for a political process led by Yemenis under the auspices of the United Nations.”

He explained that the roadmap, which will be sponsored by the United Nations, will include the parties’ commitment to implementing a nationwide ceasefire, paying all public sector salaries, resuming oil exports and opening roads in Taiz Governorate and other parts of Yemen. He pointed out that the map includes continuing to ease restrictions imposed on Sanaa Airport and Hodeidah Port.

The UN envoy urged all parties to exercise the utmost restraint at this critical time to provide a conducive environment for dialogue and facilitate the successful completion of the agreement on the roadmap.

The statement quoted the UN envoy as saying: “30 million Yemenis are watching and waiting for this new opportunity to lead to achieving tangible results and progress towards a lasting peace. The parties have taken an important step. Their commitment is, first and foremost, a commitment to the Yemeni people to move towards a future that meets… The legitimate aspirations of all Yemenis.”

In another context, two Yemeni girls were injured by Houthi snipers in the Al Shaqab area in the Sabr Al Mawadim District, southeast of the city of Taiz.

A local source said that the two girls were shot by a Houthi sniper stationed in Tabbat al-Saliheen, east of the Al Shaqab area, who targeted the two girls next to their house, wounding one girl with a penetrating bullet in the side, while the other girl sustained a head injury.

According to previous statistics, the number of victims of sniping in the Al Shaqab area reached 241 cases committed by the Houthi group against civilians, most of whom were women and children.

Targeting

The Yemeni army, in the “Al-Razzamat” axis in Saada Governorate, inflicted heavy losses on the Houthi group in response to the latter’s repeated violations by its members stationed in the “Al-Safra” district, northeast of Saada.

A military source told the Yemeni news agency “Saba” that the Houthi group targeted army positions through indiscriminate artillery shelling, before the Axis fighters responded to the sources of fire with artillery shelling, during which the Houthis inflicted heavy human and material losses, in addition to destroying its trenches and fortifications near the contact lines.