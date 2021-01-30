Hassan Al-Warfalli (Benghazi, Cairo)

The new UN envoy to Libya, Jan Kubis, expressed his aspiration to support the Libyan efforts to advance political dialogues supported by the United Nations, stressing that the United Nations will continue to work on these efforts to push Libya towards the path of peace and national unity.

Kubis’ statements came hours before he assumed his new duties as the UN envoy to Libya, where he faces a number of challenges that threaten the political process in the country.

Dr. Muhammad al-Mesbahi, head of the Empowerment Center for Research and Strategic Studies, and head of the office of the Supreme Council of Sheikhs and elders of the Libyan tribes said that the United Nations will not present anything new as it has been working on managing the crisis for years and not solving it, and it is a big problem facing the Libyan people, pointing out that the solution to the crisis will not be done. Except for presidential and legislative elections, which are difficult to hold before the mercenaries are removed, the militias disbanding and handing over their weapons.

In special statements to Al-Ittihad, Al-Mesbahi expressed his hope that the general elections will take place at the end of this year, pointing out that there are a number of indicators that confirm the difficulty of conducting them in light of the failure to activate the outputs of the Libyan Joint Military Committee, stopping foreign interference in the Libyan affairs, and putting an end to the transfers of weapons and mercenaries. Aliens.

He explained that the Libyan-Libyan dialogue is the only one that will solve the crisis away from foreign interference, calling on the Arab League and the African Union to play a prominent and influential role in the crisis and not to leave the arena to outside parties that manipulate the fate of the Libyans.

Meanwhile, Libyan politician Faraj Yassin, the new UN envoy, warned against following the path of his predecessors in their wrong diagnosis of the crisis, stressing the Libyan people’s rejection of any attempts to impose Islamist groups on the political scene.

Yassin indicated in exclusive statements to “Al-Ittihad” that there are pressures exerted by Western countries to impose certain personalities on the Libyan political scene, ruling out the success of any dialogue without finding a solution to the problem of armed militias in the west of the country.

Regarding the possibility of holding general elections in Libya at the end of this year, the Libyan politician pointed out that this depends on the new presidential council and the seriousness of the United Nations in demanding the removal of mercenaries and extremist militias from Libya.

For his part, a member of the Libyan House of Representatives, Misbah Douma, considered that the exit of all foreign forces from Libya and the stopping of bringing weapons to support the parties to the conflict is a demand that cannot be waived, calling on all countries to support peace and development instead of bringing mercenaries and war.

Militarily, the Libyan army announced that there are plans to blow up public headquarters, including the United Nations, in the country, accusing the extremist and criminal militias of trying to obstruct the peaceful settlement of the Libyan crisis.

The Libyan army spokesman, Major General Ahmed Al-Mesmari, confirmed in a statement that they had reliable information that the militias headed by Bashir al-Baqara, and the remnants of the Benghazi and Derna terrorism councils, were planning to blow up public and private headquarters, including the headquarters of the United Nations mission in Tripoli in the Janzour district.

The African Parliament calls for the withdrawal of foreigners from Libyan lands

The political advisor to the African Parliament, Mustafa El-Gendy, called on the international community in general and the United Nations and the Security Council in particular to accelerate the implementation of the initiative and call on the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, to leave all foreigners from the Libyan territories. Mustafa Al-Jundi stressed in a statement issued yesterday that the support and support of the whole world for this call from the Secretary-General of the United Nations is the only and real way to restore stability and security inside Libya, noting the confirmation of the UN envoy to Libya Stephanie Williams in a speech at the Security Council meeting that the ceasefire agreement in Libya, which was signed in Geneva last October, remains resilient.