Gaza (Union, capitals)

The Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, said yesterday that the children of Gaza are dying of hunger and thirst after about 6 months of war in the Strip, indicating that the Israeli army’s strategy and procedures allow mistakes to be repeated in the Gaza Strip.

Guterres added, in a speech he delivered on the occasion of the 6-month anniversary of the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, that the Israeli army “acknowledged that mistakes had occurred, but the main problem is not related to the identity of those who committed them, but rather to their repetition.”

The Secretary-General warned of the repercussions of this war, saying: “We are on the verge of mass famine, regional conflagration, and a complete loss of confidence in global standards and rules.”

He added: “It is time to step back from that brink, stop the fighting, alleviate the suffering, and stop potential famine before it is too late.”

Guterres also called for independent investigations into the killing of all 196 aid workers killed in the Gaza Strip, and expressed his hope that Israel would quickly and effectively increase the entry of aid into the Strip.

In this context, the United Nations announced yesterday the resumption of its relief operations in the Gaza Strip at night after a 48-hour hiatus following the killing of employees of the “World Central Kitchen” organization in Israeli army raids.

United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric, citing the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), stated that “night movements will resume tonight,” adding that the World Health Organization had arrived at two hospitals in Gaza City, namely “Al-Ahliyya” Hospital and “Al-Sahaba” Hospital, where The organization distributed medicines and food supplies.

Regarding Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza, Dujarric said, “The organization’s team spoke with patients who were able to leave the hospital after the recent Israeli army military operation, and they described the miserable conditions during the siege in light of the lack of food, water, or medicine.”

According to the UN spokesman, OCHA took the decision to suspend its relief operations to allow for further evaluation of the security issues that affected staff on the ground and the civilian population it is trying to help.