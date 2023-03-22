The United Nations Organization (UN) published this Wednesday, March 22, a report warning of the risks and consequences that humanity could face in the coming decades. The report was released in the run-up to the Water Conference in New York, where dozens of heads of state and government are meeting between March 22 and 24.

The United Nations wants “international cooperation” to be exercised to combat global water scarcity, which currently affects between two and three billion people, but which will be more serious in the coming decades and will hit more countries.

A call made just before the start of the Water Conference organized by the UN in New York and which will bring together the main world leaders.

“Vampiric overconsumption and overdevelopment, the unsustainable exploitation of water resources, pollution and uncontrolled global warming are draining, drop by drop, this source of life for humanity”, alarmed the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, in the foreword to this report.

For Guterres, “humanity has blindly embarked on a dangerous path” and “we will all suffer the consequences.”

Water scarcity, a problem that increasingly affects more people

Worldwide, 2 billion people (around 26% of the population) lack safe drinking water and 3.6 billion (46%) do not have access to safely managed sanitation. Data that causes extreme situations in many regions of the planet, according to the report.

In an interview with the AFP press agency, its author, Richard Connor, stated that “the number of people affected will depend on the geographical situation, since there will be areas where massive floods are endured and others where the drought will be pressing.” Connor warns that even if the percentages do not change in the future, the population will increase, so the number of people suffering the consequences “will be much higher.”

General view showing the dramatic drop in water levels in Lake Mead near Boulder City, Nevada, USA, March 13, 2023. © Bing Guan / Reuters

In an attempt to reverse the trend and with the hope of guaranteeing access to drinking water for all by 2030, targets set in 2015, some 6,500 participants, including a hundred ministers and a dozen heads of state and government meet until Friday March 24 in New York, called to present concrete commitments. But already, some observers are concerned about the scope of these commitments and the availability of the funds needed to implement them.

Gilbert Houngbo, president of the platform in charge of water at the United Nations, stated that “there is much to do and time is not on our side.” This is the first Water Conference that has been held since 1977 since, despite the importance of this resource, the measures to protect it have been really scarce.

In a world in which, in the last 40 years, the use of fresh water has increased by almost 1% per year due to the increase in population and crops, the United Nations report highlights for the first time that water scarcity ” it tends to become more widespread” and worsen with the impact of global warming. To the point that it will soon affect even the regions that today are spared in East Asia or South America.

It is estimated that approximately 10% of the world population lives in a country where water stress has reached a high or critical level, many of these nations are among the poorest on the planet. A situation that also highlights inequalities.

“Wherever you are, if you are rich enough, you will manage to have water,” Richard Connor tells AFP. “The poorer you are, the more vulnerable you are to these crises,” he adds.

Water pollution also endangers millions

The problem is not only the lack of water, but the contamination of what may be available, due to the absence or deficiencies of sanitation systems.

At least two billion people drink water contaminated with feces, exposing them to cholera, dysentery, typhoid and polio. Not to mention contamination by pharmaceuticals, chemicals, pesticides, microplastics or nanomaterials.

A man rows a boat as plastic bags float on the water surface of the Buriganga river in Dhaka on January 21, 2020. The High Court of Bangladesh has ordered the closure of 231 factories that have contributed to the main river of Dhaka to become one of the most polluted in the world, a lawyer said on 21 January. © Munir Uz Zaman / AFP

And this pollution also threatens nature. Freshwater ecosystems that provide invaluable services to humanity, including helping to combat global warming and its impacts, are “among the most threatened in the world,” according to the report.

“We have broken the water cycle,” summarizes Henk Ovink, special envoy for water from the Netherlands, co-organizers with Tajikistan of this conference, to AFP to AFP.

“We must act now because water insecurity undermines food security, health, energy security or urban development and social issues,” Ovink concluded after assuring that “it is now or never, the opportunity of a generation.”

This article has been adapted from its original in French.