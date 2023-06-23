There is a need to highlight the fastest direct positive points of influence in the hands of individuals, institutions and countries towards a better future.

The United Nations says in a report that three-quarters of the jobs that make up the global workforce depend either to a large or medium extent on water. This means that shortages and problems of access to water and sanitation could limit economic growth and reduce the availability of jobs in the coming decades, according to the latest international report on “Water Resources and Employment Opportunities”.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, IPCC, reports that with a one-degree increase in global temperature, roughly 7 percent of the world’s population would face a reduction of up to 20 percent in renewable water resources.

This expected shortage will require resorting to non-traditional sources of water, which require special funds and technologies.

Projected from cup 28 towards the water coils

Governmentally and institutionally, water and land resources expert Dr. Nader Noureddine refers to There are advantages represented in the provision of grants and loans from major economies and international and international institutions for local projects in several Arab countries, but they are not equal to the amount of damage caused by those major industrial countries and their environmental and carbon footprints over the years.

Here comes the need for more pledges to transfer technology and financing, at the next Climate Conference, at Expo City Dubai, because the water and agricultural sectors are the first to be affected by climate change factors, as Dr. Noureddine.

What do we have in our hands as individuals?

in a word; rationalization. Water resources expert d. Nader Noureddine said that the rate of waste of water resources in the Arab region reaches one third.

In the episode, there is a breakdown of the sources of waste in our daily lives, and simple solutions to avoid it.