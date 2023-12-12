The latest estimates were based on images dated November 26 from the United Nations Satellite Centre, where analysts examined high-resolution satellite images to monitor damaged buildings and publish maps that may guide relief work and rebuilding plans during natural disasters and conflicts.

Such estimates may underestimate the actual extent of destruction because they do not show all the damage to buildings. For example, a collapsed building may appear to have an intact roof as if it were not damaged.

“There is a 49 percent increase in the total number of damaged buildings, highlighting the escalating impact of the conflict on civilian infrastructure,” the United Nations Satellite Center said in a statement.

The assessment showed that the most affected areas were concentrated in the Gaza and North Gaza governorates in the northern Gaza Strip, which had 29,732 out of 37,379 buildings that were completely or partially damaged, or about 80 percent of the total.

A previous UN assessment issued on November 7 stated that 25,050 buildings were damaged or destroyed, or about 10 percent of the total buildings in Gaza.

The United Nations Satellite Center did not estimate the damage according to the type of building.

Some figures issued by authorities in Gaza earlier in the conflict indicated widespread damage to housing.

Estimates included in a United Nations report issued on October 21 indicate that at least 42 percent of all housing units have been destroyed or damaged.