Beirut (Al-Ittihad)

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described the situation along the border between Lebanon and Israel as still a source of grave concern since last October.

In a statement, Guterres condemned the injury of three military observers from the Truce Supervision Organization in an explosion near the border between the two countries, stressing the need to ensure the safety and security of peacekeeping forces in southern Lebanon.

Yesterday, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said that three United Nations observers and a translator were injured when a shell exploded near them, while they were on foot patrol in southern Lebanon, indicating that it was still investigating the source of the explosion.

UNIFIL and the United Nations Truce Supervision Organization, which is not armed, are stationed in southern Lebanon to monitor the Blue Line that demarcates the border between Lebanon and Israel.

UNIFIL said that targeting peacekeepers was unacceptable, and that the injured observers had been transferred for treatment.

The Norwegian Ministry of Defense said that one of the observers was Norwegian and was slightly injured, and the Lebanese National News Agency said that the other observers were from Chile and Australia.