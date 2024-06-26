Gaza (Union)

The United Nations said that the risks to humanitarian workers in the Gaza Strip are intolerable, and urged Israel to increase effective coordination with relief organizations and agree to the United Nations using essential security equipment and for the Israeli army to facilitate the delivery of aid.

“Humanitarian operations have been repeatedly in the crosshairs of Gaza,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

“The risks, frankly, are becoming increasingly unbearable,” he continued.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said last week that there is “a complete lack of security in Gaza, which is hampering relief operations while famine looms on the horizon.”

“Every day, we evaluate the situation and consider how to work safely, for our employees and, most importantly, for those receiving aid,” Dujarric said. He continued, “We must seize every opportunity every day.”

Security-wise, the Palestinian Ministry of Health announced yesterday that the death toll from the war in the Gaza Strip since October 7 had risen to 37,718 dead, an increase of about 60 casualties over the past 24 hours.

The Ministry added in its daily statistics of the numbers of victims and injured that the number of injured rose to 86,377, on the 264th day of the Israeli war on Gaza. The scorching summer heat makes the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip even more difficult, as ongoing Israeli military operations have displaced most of the Strip’s approximately 2.3 million residents from their homes, to where there is almost no electricity and little clean water.

Families living in tents, in crowded shelters in United Nations schools, or in private homes that are full to capacity, face high summer temperatures without air conditioning, clean bathrooms, or an effective health system, amid high rates of malnutrition and the spread of diseases.