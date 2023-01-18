Shaban Bilal (Khartoum, Cairo)

The United Nations announced that the final stage of the political process in Sudan will lead “inevitably” to the establishment of a civilian government, elections and democratic governance.

This was stated by the head of the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan, UNITAMS, Volker Peretz, in an interview published by the mission’s website yesterday.

On January 8, the final stage of the political process began between the signatories of the “framework agreement” concluded on December 5 between the military and civilians “represented by the Forces of Freedom and Change”, to reach a final political agreement to solve the country’s crisis.

Peretz said, “This second and final stage in the political process is very important, as long as its aim is to reach a political settlement that will inevitably lead to the establishment of a civilian government and a new transitional phase, or rather a return to the political transition towards internal peace, elections, and democratic rule.”

He added, “Things are going slowly, but they are on the right track. I am much more optimistic than I was about a year ago.” Political experts and analysts emphasized that the final agreement represents a safe way out towards political, economic and social stability that the street has been demanding over the past years, stressing the need for all parties to join in resolving the crisis. The Sudanese researcher at the University of Khartoum, Asmahan Ibrahim, confirmed that the final agreement represents a way out if most of the Sudanese people agree on it, and it will achieve political, security and economic stability and cross the country to safety until it reaches the outskirts of free and fair elections that represent all the people.

In a statement to Al-Ittihad, Asmahan explained that if the opponents are included in the “framework agreement”, there will be a broad consensus that will help political and security stability, and it will be an encouraging factor for the flow of aid to Sudan and stimulate foreign investment, which will reflect positively and support economic growth that has been faltering since the imposition of sanctions. overall at the end of the nineties.

In turn, Professor of International and Political Relations at the University of Khartoum, Dr. Tamader Al-Tayeb, indicated that the opposition’s calls to join the “framework agreement” have not been accepted so far, and the Sudanese street, represented by the resistance committees and the gathering of professionals, views the agreement as a return to the first constitutional document.

And I expected that the signing of the final agreement would not achieve economic stability because it would lead to more political tension, and the internal situation would be more complicated due to the presence of opposition groups in the street.