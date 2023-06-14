The UNHCR said in a report issued today, Wednesday, that the increase in the number by about 19 million to 108.4 million by the end of last year represents the largest annual jump ever.

Grandi told reporters that number has since increased to 110 million, mainly due to the eight-week conflict in Sudan.

He said at a press conference in Geneva that announcing such figures was a “condemnation” to the world, according to Reuters.

“It is becoming increasingly difficult to envision solutions… let alone put them on the table,” he said. “We are in a very polarized world, where international tensions are the driver of humanitarian issues.”

The forced displacement report showed that over the two decades preceding the Syrian conflict that broke out in 2011, the global level was nearly stable at about 40 million refugees and internally displaced persons, but the level has been witnessing an annual increase since then, and has now more than doubled.

The report indicated that more than one person out of every 74 is currently displaced.

Grandi attributed the crisis to the “usual package of causes” which he said included conflict, persecution, discrimination, violence and climate change. About half of all refugees and those in need of international protection come from only 3 countries: Syria, Ukraine and Afghanistan.

Grandi expressed concerns about stricter rules for accepting and returning refugees, without naming specific countries.

“We see a growing reluctance on the part of countries to fully comply with the principles of the Convention (regarding the status of refugees of 1951), even from the signatory countries,” he told Reuters on the sidelines of the press conference.

However, he was optimistic about some developments, particularly the agreement reached by EU ministers last week to share responsibility for migrants and refugees.

“There are some issues of concern. But overall I think it is a positive step. We are very happy that the Europeans agree on something,” he said.

He also praised Kenya, which he said was looking forward to new solutions for the half a million refugees it is hosting, many of whom fled poverty and drought in the Horn of Africa.