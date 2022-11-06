Sharm El Sheikh (Union)

Yesterday, a United Nations report on the rapid rise in global warming said that each of the last eight years, if projections for 2022 prove true, will be warmer than any year prior to 2015.

The World Meteorological Organization, coinciding with the opening of the Conference of the Parties on Climate (COP27) in a video clip broadcast in Sharm El-Sheikh yesterday, indicated an acceleration in the pace of rising sea levels, melting glaciers, torrential rains, heat waves and the deadly disasters they cause.

Commenting on the report in a video clip broadcast in Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt, the Secretary-General of the United Nations said: “With the launch of the COP27 Climate Conference, our planet is facing a distress call,” describing the report as a “narrative of climate chaos.”

The Earth has warmed more than 1.1 degrees Celsius since the end of the 19th century, and nearly half of this warming has occurred in the last 30 years, the report showed.

And 2022 is about to become the fifth or sixth warmest year ever recorded, despite the effect of “El Niña” since 2020, which is a cyclical natural phenomenon in the Pacific Ocean that leads to a decrease in air temperature.

“The higher the warming, the worse the consequences,” said WMO Director-General Petteri Taalas.

The surface waters of the oceans, which absorb more than 90 percent of the heat accumulated by emissions caused by human activity, recorded record levels in 2021, and their temperature increased rapidly, especially during the last twenty years.

Marine heat waves also rose, with devastating repercussions on coral reefs, and on half a billion people who depend on the seas to secure food and livelihoods.

In general, 55 percent of the surface waters of the oceans experienced at least one marine heat wave in 2022, according to the report.

Sea-level rise has doubled in the last 30 years due to melting rivers and ice sheets, threatening tens of millions of people living in low-lying coastal areas.

“The messages in this report could not be darker,” said Mike Meredith, chief scientist at the British Antarctic Survey.

“All over the planet, record levels have been shattered, while different parts of the climate system are collapsing,” he added.

Greenhouse gases, which are responsible for more than 95 percent of global warming, have reached record levels, with methane achieving the largest jump recorded in a year, according to the World Meteorological Organization’s annual report on the state of the global climate.

In 2022, a series of extreme weather events, exacerbated by climate change, wreaked havoc on societies across the world.

A two-month heat wave in South Asia in March and April was followed by floods in Pakistan that covered a third of the country. At least 1,700 people died and eight million were displaced.