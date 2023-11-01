A UNHCR post on the X platform said: “Given the large number of civilian casualties and the scale of destruction following the Israeli air strikes on the Jabalia refugee camp, we have serious concerns that these are disproportionate attacks that could amount to war crimes.”

Earlier on Wednesday, the Ministry of Health in Gaza reported that dozens of people were killed and wounded in an Israeli bombing of the Jabalia refugee camp, the day after an Israeli bombing of the same area claimed the lives of at least fifty people.

The ministry reported in a statement that “dozens of martyrs and wounded were killed in the bombing by occupation aircraft of a residential square in the Al-Faluga area in the Jabalia camp.”

The Civil Defense confirmed that this new bombing led to the killing of “entire families” in the largest camp in the Gaza Strip, which has a population of 116,000 people.

The Israeli army did not comment on the bombing on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the army confirmed that it had bombed the camp, saying it had targeted Hamas leader Ibrahim Biyari, whom it identified as one of those responsible for the Hamas attacks on October 7.

The bombing on Tuesday killed dozens in Jabalia. A video clip showed at least 47 bodies shrouded on the ground in a hospital courtyard after they were recovered from under the rubble.

The strikes on Jabalia received severe criticism, especially from the United Nations.

The spokesman for the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, said that the latter was “appalled” by the Israeli bombing “on residential areas in the densely populated Jabalia refugee camp.”

According to the latest toll issued by the Ministry of Health of the Hamas government, 8,796 people, including 3,648 children, have been killed as a result of the Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the war with Israel.