Gaza (Union)

The United Nations announced that the Gaza Strip has become an uninhabitable place, and that the situation of civilians living in catastrophic humanitarian, health and environmental conditions as a result of streets, shelter centers and homes being flooded with rainwater and sewage has become increasingly tragic. This came as the Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed that the Strip’s hospitals have become incapable of Treating thousands of seriously injured people.

Three months after the start of the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, the United Nations said that the situation of civilians in the Strip had become increasingly tragic.

Martin Griffiths, Director of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), said: “Three months after the horrific attacks of last October 7, Gaza has become a place of death and despair. Even the places to which civilians moved at Israel’s request have been bombed, as have… Medical facilities are also under constant attack.”

Griffiths explained that the few hospitals that are still partially functioning are crowded with desperate people looking for protection.

“A public health tragedy is unfolding,” he said. “Infectious diseases are spreading in crowded shelters as sewage leaks. About 180 Palestinian women are giving birth to babies on a daily basis in this chaos. People are facing the highest levels of food insecurity ever. Famine is approaching.”

The director of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs warned: “For children in particular, the past 12 weeks have been traumatic.”

He continued, “There is no food, there is no water, there is no school, nothing but the terrifying sounds of war, every day.”

Griffiths stressed that “the Gaza Strip has simply become uninhabitable.”

In addition, displaced people and residents of the Gaza Strip are living in humanitarian, health and environmental conditions that local officials described as “catastrophic,” as a result of streets and shelter centers being flooded with rainwater and sewage.

This disaster exacerbated the suffering of the residents of the Gaza Strip, who since the beginning of the war have been subjected to intense and violent bombardment that has left them deprived of the necessities of life.

During the previous two days, the “Abu Rashid” pool, located in the middle of Jabalia camp, witnessed a heavy flow of water collected inside it, whether from sewage or the rain that fell on the Strip, which caused health disasters in the surrounding area, and also led to heavy losses in the property of residents and displaced people.

In a related context, the Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed yesterday that more than 6,000 wounded people, whose wounds were described by doctors as serious in the Gaza Strip, do not have treatment available in the Strip’s hospitals, where the health system has collapsed, especially in Gaza City and the northern Strip, after those hospitals were discharged. The service stopped following the destruction of its medical equipment, especially Al-Shifa Hospitals, the largest hospital in the Gaza Strip, the Children’s Hospital in Gaza City, and Kamal Adwan and the Indonesian Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip, stressing that the lack of treatment and medical equipment caused the death of hundreds of wounded. The Ministry of Health pointed out that the wounded need humanitarian corridors for treatment outside the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health indicated that 800,000 Palestinians currently in Gaza City and its north lack health care, after hospitals in those areas were destroyed and targeted, noting that 88 hospitals and health centers in the Gaza Strip are completely out of service.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said: “1.9 million displaced people in the Gaza Strip are exposed to famine and the spread of infectious diseases,” noting that “about half a million Palestinians are besieged by infectious diseases, after diseases spread among them, including hepatitis, digestive and respiratory diseases, in addition to In addition, 900,000 children suffer from malnutrition due to not receiving appropriate food in shelter centers crowded with displaced people, in which about two million Palestinians have taken refuge, causing anemia and serious diseases that are difficult to limit to these children who are targeted by the occupation for killing.