Paris (agencies)

Preliminary data published by the United Nations World Meteorological Organization yesterday showed that the first week of July is the hottest week ever.

“The world has just witnessed the hottest week ever, according to preliminary data,” the World Meteorological Organization said in a statement, after climate change and the early stages of the “El Niño” phenomenon caused last June to be the hottest month ever.

The Swiss government also announced yesterday that the year 2022 recorded the highest levels of heat and sunshine in Switzerland since measurements began in the country in 1864, which caused glaciers to lose a record size of their mass.

In the context, Spain is witnessing very high temperatures that can reach 44 degrees Celsius, in the second heat wave the country has witnessed in two weeks, according to the National Meteorological Agency.

“The heat will be very severe in most of the peninsula and in the Balearic archipelago, and the temperature will exceed 38 or 40 degrees Celsius in large areas of the country and may reach 42 or 44 degrees in parts of Aragon,” agency spokesman Ruben Del Campo said in a message to the press. ».

And the temperature remained very high on the night of Sunday-Monday, reaching 33.1 degrees at midnight in the municipality of Osuna, in the province of Seville, according to the Spanish Meteorological Agency.