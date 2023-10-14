The office added on its website that before the evacuation order, more than 400,000 Palestinians were displaced within the Gaza Strip due to the hostilities.

The World Health Organization called on Israel to cancel its orders for more than a million people living in the northern Gaza Strip to evacuate their homes and head south.

With the increase in intensity of escalation in the Gaza Strip, amid speculation that Israel would move towards a ground attack, the Israeli army informed the residents of the Strip to evacuate their homes and head towards the south, as it said in the text of the statement it delivered to the residents of the Strip: “To the residents of Gaza City, the terrorist organizations have begun the war against the state.” Israel, Gaza City has become a battlefield. You must evacuate your homes immediately and head to the south of Wadi Gaza.”

While the United Nations strongly called for the cancellation of any such order, to avoid what could turn what is already a tragedy into a catastrophic situation, the World Health Organization considered that a mass evacuation “would represent a disaster for patients, health workers and other civilians who would remain in the area or be trapped during Mass exodus movement.

The UN Special Rapporteur on the human rights of internally displaced persons expressed her “dismay” at the eviction order, which constitutes a crime against humanity.

“We are horrified by the idea of ​​adding one million Palestinians to the 423,000 people who have already been driven from their homes due to the violence that occurred last week,” Paula Gaviria Bettencourt said in a statement.

She added, “It is unbelievable that more than half of Gaza’s population can pass through an active war zone without devastating humanitarian consequences, especially as they are deprived of basic goods and services.”

The Colombian expert stated that “forced population displacement constitutes a crime against humanity, and collective punishment is prohibited under international humanitarian legislation.”

The UN rapporteur called on Israel to withdraw the invitation.