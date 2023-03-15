Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, confirmed that the Declaration of Human Fraternity for World Peace and Coexistence, which was issued in Abu Dhabi during the visit of His Holiness Pope Francis, Pope of the Catholic Church, and His Eminence the Grand Imam, Sheikh Dr. In the United Nations strategy on combating hate speech.

Guterres called – on the occasion of the United Nations’ celebration of the first International Day to Combat Islamophobia or what is known as “Islamophobia”, which falls on March 15 – to intensify international efforts to encourage the establishment of a global dialogue on promoting a culture of tolerance and peace. The inevitability of tolerance, respect and understanding, which are the same values ​​that express the spirit of the United Nations Charter, which in turn seeks to achieve justice, guarantee human rights and establish peace.

He called for continuing to strive to implement these values, protect the sanctity and dignity guaranteed to human life, and confront the forces of division by reaffirming the principles of common humanity.

He explained that the United Nations is seeking to conclude a global digital agreement for an open, free, inclusive and safe digital future for all, stressing that the United Nations is pushing for a code of conduct to promote integrity in the media. In the same context, the Secretary-General stressed the need to confront intolerance by working to address the hatred that spreads on the Internet and social networking sites.

He added, “With the advent of the blessed month of Ramadan, we must recall the message of peace that Islam brought more than 1,400 years ago, which carried in its essence the principles of sympathy and compassion, which served as an inspiration to people around the world.” A year ago, the United Nations General Assembly issued a resolution declaring the fifteenth of March of each year an international day to combat Islamophobia.

In its resolution, the General Assembly expressed its “deep indignation at all acts of violence directed against persons because of their religion or belief, and against their places of worship.”