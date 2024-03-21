Humanitarian Operations Director Edem Wesorno told the UN Security Council that already a third of Sudan's population – about 18 million people – face acute food insecurity, and catastrophic levels of hunger could be reached in some areas of the western Darfur region by the “lean season” in April. May.

She added: “A recent assessment revealed that a child dies every two hours in Zamzam camp in El Fasher, North Darfur. Our humanitarian partners estimate that in the coming weeks and months, about 222,000 children may die somewhere in the region due to malnutrition,” according to the Associated Press.

Wosorno described the horrific violent situation, which saw horrific accounts of ethnic attacks, sexual violence including gang rape and random attacks in densely populated areas, as “the stuff of nightmares”.

With the global spotlight now focused on the Israeli war on and Hamas in Gaza, and to a lesser extent on the war in Ukraine, Wosorno lamented that “the humanitarian farce is taking place in Sudan under a veil of international neglect and inaction.”

Wosorno said that fierce fighting has not subsided in Khartoum, Darfur and Kordofan, which are home to 90% of people facing emergency levels of food insecurity.

She added that farmers have been forced to abandon their fields and grain production has declined since hostilities moved to Gezira State, considered the breadbasket of Sudan, in December.