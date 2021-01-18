No money, no vote. Seven countries including Iran, Niger, Libya and the Central African Republic have lost their right to vote in the United Nations General Assembly due to excessive debt, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a letter published on Monday January 18. Article 19 of the United Nations Charter provides for a suspension of the right to vote in the General Assembly for any country whose amount of arrears is equal to or greater than the contribution due by it for the two complete years that have elapsed.

In his letter sent to the President of the General Assembly Volkan Bozkir, Antonio Guterres specifies the amounts which, without paying off their total debt, would allow the countries concerned to recover their voting rights in 2021. Iran, therefore, hit by sanctions financial resources, is expected to spend $ 16.2 million (€ 13.4 million), Niger, currently a non-permanent member of the Security Council, $ 6,733 (€ 5,577), Libya $ 705,391 (584,342 euros) and the Central African Republic $ 29,395 (24,350 euros). The other nations affected by a suspension of voting rights are Congo-Brazzaville, South Sudan and Zimbabwe.

Three other countries also fall under article 19 of the Charter, but their debt being due to circumstances beyond their control, they benefit from an authorization to continue to vote, specifies Antonio Guterres. These are the Comoros, Sao Tome and Principe and Somalia.