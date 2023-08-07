Aden (Al Ittihad)

The United Nations confirmed that the operation to rescue the dilapidated “Safer” reservoir has entered its final stage, with less than 30% of the oil remaining in the dilapidated reservoir off the western coast of Yemen on the Red Sea.

The director of the United Nations Development Program, Achim Steiner, said in a tweet on his “X” account, the day before yesterday: “Today we have reached the transfer of 824,179 barrels of oil in the Safer tanker to the alternative tanker (Yemen),” adding that 71% of the oil has been transferred. Total oil, amounting to 1.14 million barrels.

Steiner confirmed that the United Nations operation to stop the oil spill disaster in the Red Sea is in its final stage, with only 29% of the Safer oil reserves remaining.

The UN official stated that the Development Program, which is leading the operation, is committed to working around the clock, seven days a week, to protect life and livelihoods, and said: “With every barrel of oil pumped from Safer, the future of Yemeni fishermen and communities is more secure.”

The Safer, which was manufactured 47 years ago and has been used as a floating storage platform since the 1980s, is moored about 50 kilometers from the strategic port of Hodeidah, which is a major gateway for entry of shipments, in western Yemen.

In a separate context, the Yemeni government confirmed that the Houthi group has systematically spread hunger and poverty among civilians, and has harassed international relief organizations, pointing out that the group has escalated since the 2022 UN armistice the systematic looting of public revenues, and has doubled its illegal levies on the sector. private.

Yemeni Information Minister Muammar al-Iryani said that the Houthi group is trying to mislead Yemeni public opinion by evading the crime of looting and stopping the payment of salaries of teachers and state employees in the areas under its control, and demanding that the legitimate government pay them, while it continues to loot the public treasury, cash reserves, and hundreds of billions of public revenues and revenues. Oil derivatives imports.

Al-Eryani explained that Al-Houthi not only imposed lists of beneficiaries from the “cash incentives to support teachers and school workers” project offered by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) out of state employees’ statements under the pretext of “effective teachers”, but rather deliberately looted the incentives of hundreds of them, while continuing In it, their salaries were looted 9 years ago, according to what he told the Yemeni news agency, Saba.

Al-Eryani pointed out that the Houthi group has systematically spread hunger and poverty among citizens, by looting the public treasury, cash reserves, state general revenues, zakat, and endowment funds, disrupting the private sector, undermining job opportunities for tens of thousands of workers, and harassing international relief organizations. Merchants and philanthropists were prevented from distributing alms to the needy, and illegal fees and levies were imposed, leaving millions of Yemenis below the poverty line and starvation.

Al-Eryani pointed out that the Houthi group has escalated, since the UN armistice in 2022, the systematic looting of public revenues, and tax and customs revenues for oil derivatives through the port of Hodeidah, and has doubled its illegal collections on the private sector.

He added that estimates indicate that the total revenues looted by the Houthi group during the years 2022-2023 from the sectors (taxes, customs, zakat, endowments, oil, and gas) amounted to four trillion and 620 billion riyals, which is three times the state revenues in 2014, which amounted to one trillion and 739. One billion riyals, of which the salaries item amounted to 927 billion riyals.

Al-Eryani called on the international community, the United Nations, and the UN and US envoys to put real pressure on Al-Houthi to stop the policies of starvation and systematic impoverishment of citizens, and its systematic looting of state revenues and allocating them to regular employee salaries according to the 2014 civil service database, instead of directing them in favor of the so-called “war effort.”

In addition, the Chief of the Yemeni General Staff, Lieutenant General Sagheer bin Aziz, affirmed that the Yemeni forces are committed to international laws, international humanitarian law and the rules of engagement under the framework of the legitimate authorities.

Bin Aziz said, during his meeting with the delegation of the International Committee of the International Red Cross in the city of Marib yesterday, that the government forces are carrying out their duties under the constitution of the Republic of Yemen and the laws in force, noting that “the Houthi group violates all humanitarian laws and norms, through its continued recruitment of children, Not adhering to laws and morals, and exploiting humanitarian aid to serve its wars against Yemenis and using it for its war effort and military purposes, and monopolizing that aid for its members and supporters.

Bin Aziz stressed his full readiness to provide all support and cooperation with the International Committee of the Red Cross, and to facilitate its humanitarian tasks.