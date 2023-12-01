Demasi believes that the decision to activate the new Loss and Damage Fund on the first day of the conference and the launch of its funding commitments is a great achievement, giving hope for the success of this conference, noting: “We no longer have the luxury of time, and we must combine efforts, raise the level of ambition, and commit to the actual implementation of the decisions that will change reality”.

Worrying trends

In his interview with the “Sky News Arabia” website, the UN official stressed that it is necessary to shed light on the bleak picture that the world has reached regarding climate change. The emissions gap report issued by the United Nations Environment Program revealed disturbing trends, as of early October This year, the world witnessed 86 days with temperatures at unprecedented levels.

He continued: “September was the hottest month on record, with average global temperatures recording 1.8 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial revolution levels. This is very worrying and cannot be overlooked from now on, knowing that global cooperation is absolutely necessary, as is collective action. “Because no single country is responsible for climate change alone, everyone is responsible for accelerating low-carbon development transitions at the economic level.”

The representative of the United Nations Environment Program urged all participants in the COP28 climate summit to take bold, implementable decisions to stop the boiling of the earth, as described by the Secretary-General of the United Nations.

The UN official believes that before the twenty-eighth Conference of the Parties, the United Nations Environment Program launched three major reports, with the aim of identifying opportunities, highlighting good practices, addressing the challenges facing strengthening climate action, and supporting and facilitating the work of governments in preparing more ambitious national action plans on climate change. Climate, which are:

The Emissions Gap Report, on where global greenhouse gas emissions are headed these days, and where they need to be, with a focus on energy transitions in low- and middle-income countries, and looks at the role of carbon dioxide removal in closing the emissions gap.

The Adaptation Gap Report, on the global situation and progress in the adaptation process across three components: planning, financing and implementation.

Production Gap Report, the discrepancy between governments’ planned fossil fuel production and global production levels consistent with limiting temperature rise to 1.5°C or 2°C.

Two main challenges

In his interview with Sky News Arabia, Demasi pointed out that the world is facing two main challenges at the current climate conference: the extent of implementation of the Paris Agreement does not live up to the level of ambition and pledges announced, and the lack of funding, noting: “Instead of accelerating progress, In the area of ​​adaptation to climate change in order to catch up with the increasing impacts of climate change, the Adaptation Gap Report issued by the United Nations Environment Program showed that it is slowing down at all levels – financing, planning and implementation.

He continued: “The world is witnessing obstacles facing adaptation to climate change due to insufficient measures related to mitigation and adaptation, which translates into an exacerbation of the climate crisis and leaves enormous impacts on losses and damages, especially for the most vulnerable peoples.”

The representative of the United Nations Environment Program estimates the cost of modern adaptation in developing countries in terms of financing at between $215 billion and $387 billion annually, which is equivalent to 10 to 18 times current international public financing flows.

He added: “During the Conference of the Parties, we are seeking to set a new target for global climate financing beyond 2025, referred to as the (new collective quantitative target), which will succeed the $100 billion target. The parties will reach consensus on a key number for the new target this year, and define the framework.” The timeline it will cover, ways to monitor and report progress, and address its connection to losses and damages.”

The UNEP representative stressed that: “Early warning systems have proven to be a cost-effective and reliable precautionary solution to protect lives and livelihoods from natural hazards, such as floods, heat waves, storms and tsunamis.”

Unprecedented rises in temperatures

Regarding the crisis of unprecedented temperature rise, he said: “Greenhouse gas emissions rose by 1.2 percent between 2021 and 2022, reaching an unprecedented record level of 57.4 gigatonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent in 2022. The current pledges under the Paris Agreement put the world at “On the necessary path for temperature not to rise by the end of the century to more than 2.5 to 2.9 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.”

He stressed: “This requires strengthening mitigation efforts significantly during this decade to narrow the emissions gap, and reducing the expected emissions for the year 2030 by 28 percent to reach the two degrees Celsius stipulated in the Paris Agreement. As for achieving the goal of 1.5 degrees Celsius, the world must reduce the expected emissions for the year.” 2030 by 42 percent.”