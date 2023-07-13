Volker Türk, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, condemned: “In the strongest terms, civilians and those hors de combat have been killed, and I am appalled by the cruel and humiliating way in which the dead, their families and communities have been treated.”

Türk called on the RSF and other parties to the conflict to allow and facilitate the immediate search, collection and evacuation of the dead without discrimination, including on the basis of ethnic background, as they are required to do under international law (…) There must be a prompt, thorough and independent investigation killings, and those responsible must be held accountable.”

Mass grave

A statement by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights indicated that local residents were forced to dispose of the bodies in a mass grave.

According to the sources of the UN office, at least 37 bodies were buried on June 20 in a graveyard approximately one meter deep in an open area called al-Tarab al-Ahmar, located in the Ranga area, 2 to 4 kilometers northwest of the headquarters of the Central Reserve Police, west of El Geneina.

Another 50 bodies were buried at the same site on 21 June.

According to information described by the United Nations in the statement as reliable, those who were buried were killed by the Rapid Support Forces and their allies between 13 and 21 June in the Madrasah and Customs neighborhoods in the city of El Geneina, including many victims of the violence that followed the killing of Khamis Abkar, the governor of West Darfur on 14 June , shortly after his arrest by the Rapid Support Forces.

Bodies lying in the streets

Witnesses said that local mediation efforts to reach the dead and bury them generally took a long time, leaving many bodies lying in the streets for days on end.

One family said they had to wait 13 days to be allowed to evacuate the body of one of their family members, a prominent figure from the Masalit tribe who was killed around June 9 by the Rapid Support Forces and their affiliated militias.