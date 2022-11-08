A report by the UN High-Level Group of Experts, presented today at the Climate Summit in Egypt, marks the “red lines” of ‘greenwashing’ (green washing or “whitening”) of polluting emissions so that any actor that does not be a public part of a national State. This includes companies, financial institutions or cities. Questioning the way it is now ensured that they emit “net zero emissions” of greenhouse gases, the report ‘Integrity Issues: Net Zero Emissions Commitments by Companies, Financial Institutions, Cities and Regions’ makes a number of recommendations, not neither binding nor obligatory, more of an ethical nature that is difficult to verify, to try to reach the global warming limit of 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Thus, among the “requests” to non-state entities in which they urge “immediately reduce absolute emissions throughout their value chain”, are:

-Provide annual and detailed accounts of “transition plans” to show their emission reductions.

-Examine those zero emission commitments before investment banks invest.

-Verify, by an “independent expert”, the “progress” of the “transition” “to avoid distortion and manipulation in climate accounting”. These reports must also be homologated with those of their competitors.

-Do not declare themselves as zero emissions “while investing in fossil fuels” or practicing “deforestation and other activities destructive to the environment.”

-Avoid “buying” emissions quotas “which often lack integrity, instead directly reducing their own emissions throughout their value chain.”

-Prefer the acquisition of quotas or “high quality credits”, but only to “balance residual emissions”.

-“Do not focus on reducing the intensity of your emissions rather than your absolute emissions.”

-Nor should it “exercise pressure on governments and authorities to undermine their climate policies or their ambition”, either directly or through lobbying.

-Lobbying policies, business strategies and internal governance must respect “the climate commitments adopted” with measures such as “linking the remuneration of its executives according to the results obtained and verified from its climate action.”

-Establish a “mandatory framework regulating carbon neutrality for large companies and financial institutions”, starting with “the largest corporate emitters”.