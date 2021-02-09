United Nations: North Korea developed its nuclear and missile programs

A UN diplomat with knowledge of a confidential report submitted to Security Council members said North Korea continued to develop its nuclear and missile programs throughout 2020 in violation of international sanctions.

The report, prepared by independent sanctions monitors, said Pyongyang “produced fissile material, maintained nuclear facilities and developed its ballistic missile infrastructure” and continued to search for materials and technology for these programs from abroad.

The annual report of the Security Council’s North Korea Sanctions Committee comes just weeks after US President Joe Biden took office. A representative of the US State Department said that the administration is planning a new approach to dealing with North Korea that includes a full review with allies “of ongoing pressure options and the possibilities for any future diplomatic efforts.”

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un and former US President Donald Trump met three times in 2018 and 2019, but they made no progress on US calls for Pyongyang to give up its nuclear weapons and North Korea’s demands for an end to sanctions.