The organization’s Secretary-General, Petteri Taalas, said during a press conference in Geneva that “warnings could have been issued, emergency management agencies would have been able to evacuate the population, and we would have avoided most of the human casualties,” according to Agence France-Presse.

He pointed out the lack of organization in light of the chaos that has prevailed in this country since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi’s regime.

Research warnings

The international official’s speech joins other speeches that warned of the disaster and said that its size could have been minimized.

Scientific research, published last year, indicated that Derna is at risk from frequent floods across the dry valleys.

At the time, the researchers called for immediate steps to be taken to ensure regular maintenance of dams in the region, warning of the consequences of massive floods, which would be disastrous for residents in the valley and the city.

But the security situation in the country, including Derna, and the state of political division for more than a decade controlled priorities, and the disaster occurred.

The numbers are staggering

A member of the permanent Libyan mission to the United Nations, Ayman Badr, who is from the city of Derna, told Sky News Arabia that the number of deaths in Derna has reached more than 7,000 so far, and the numbers are still increasing every hour.

A previous government tally stated that 5,300 people were killed in Derna, the Libyan region most affected by Storm “Daniel.”