The UN appeal for $5.4 billion to help more than 14 million people in Syria is less than 10% funded, and the UN World Food Program has warned that without additional funds, 2.5 million people are at risk of losing food or cash assistance as of July..

The Director of Operations at the United Nations Office of Humanitarian Affairs, Edem Wosurno, spoke before the UN Security Council about the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Syria, which was exacerbated by the February earthquake in the northwestern region controlled by the armed opposition..

She said the Syrian people are “depending more and more on humanitarian aid as basic services and critical infrastructure are on the verge of collapse.”“.

Woosorno urged generous pledges and the speedy release of funds at a conference hosted by the European Union in Brussels on June 14-15. She said: “Syrians need the support of the international community now more than at any time in the past 12 years“.

She stressed that the need for continued delivery of humanitarian aid to northwestern Syria became more important after the earthquake. She stated that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for an extension of the UN mandate for a period of 12 months after its end in July, noting that aid is “indispensable” and “a matter of life or death for millions of people” in the region..