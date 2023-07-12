The United Nations reported Wednesday that more than three million people have been forced to leave their homes due to the conflict in Sudan, either through displacement within the country or flee abroad.
“The number of people who have had to leave their homes due to the conflict in Sudan has exceeded three million. But this is not just a number, these are people who have been uprooted and left their lives behind,” IOM spokeswoman Safaa Mosahli told AFP.
#United #Nations #million #people #displaced #conflict #Sudan
Leave a Reply