Hassan Al-Werfalli (Benghazi)

The Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya, Abdullah Batili, affirmed that “achieving sustainable development requires political stability that can only be achieved through the fulfillment of a basic and indispensable condition, which is the organization of comprehensive elections,” stressing that Libya is passing through a critical juncture in The process of preparing for the elections.

Batelli’s assertion came in his speech during a high-level meeting that was organized yesterday evening, in Tripoli, on the occasion of the 6th anniversary of the launch of the “United Nations Framework for Cooperation for Sustainable Development 2023-2025 in Libya,” according to a statement issued by the UN mission yesterday.

During his speech on the occasion, Batelli thanked the Libyan government and international partners for their support for the UN Cooperation Framework for Sustainable Development, recalling that “the framework of cooperation aims to achieve sustainable peace and development for all people in Libya.” In the context of preparing for the elections, Batelli considered that “the country can build a stronger foundation for good governance while ensuring broader participation for all, continuing to improve the quality of public services provided, and promoting respect for human rights for the benefit of the people in Libya.”

On July 10, Batelli announced his intention to launch a new negotiating track to resolve differences between the parties and main institutions over elections and major political issues, and to intensify consultations with various parties in order to achieve this goal.

In another context, the Libyan House of Representatives will discuss, in its official session next Monday, the outcomes of the meetings of the “6 + 6” joint committee regarding election laws, the formation of a unified government whose mission will be to supervise the electoral process and discuss the observations of members of the House of Representatives and the Supreme Council of the State, according to what the member of Parliament confirmed. Libyan Ali Al-Sol for «Al-Ittihad».

The Libyan parliament member confirmed the presence of observations made by a number of parliament members about some of the articles contained in the election laws, indicating that the observations received from members of the House of Representatives and the Supreme Council of the State will be discussed to achieve consensus on the laws of presidential and legislative elections.

The House of Representatives paved the way for the resumption of its official session by distributing a document to its members revealing the mechanism for forming a new government, after consulting on its amendment with the State Council. Parliament, and 12 members of the Council of State.

The executive path of the electoral laws proposed by the “6 + 6” committee during its meetings in Morocco includes the formation of a mini-government limited to sovereign ministries with only 12 portfolios, which will oversee the organization of the electoral process.