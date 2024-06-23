Gaza (Union)

The United Nations said that the Israeli army bombed 69% of schools housing displaced people inside the Gaza Strip, causing them direct damage.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said in a statement yesterday that “69 percent of the school buildings in which displaced families were seeking shelter were exposed to Israeli bombing or direct damage.”

She added: “This blatant disregard for humanitarian law must stop, and we need a ceasefire in Gaza now.”

Yesterday, UNRWA said: “In Gaza, more than 76 percent of schools need reconstruction or major rehabilitation in order to be able to operate again, according to the International Education Group.”

The “Education Group” is a joint coordination mechanism between organizations working in the field of humanitarian response in the education sector in cases of internal displacement.

The group was established in 2007 by the Inter-Agency Standing Committee, and is led by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the Child Protection Network at the global level.

UNRWA also confirmed that 39,000 high school students in the Gaza Strip were deprived of exams.

She said, “There are more than half a million children in the Gaza Strip who were also deprived of education over a period of 8 months,” describing this as “a horrific and sad matter.”