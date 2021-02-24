The United Nations said that the number of hungry people in El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua nearly quadrupled in the past two years, at a time when Central America is suffering under the weight of an economic crisis.

New data from the United Nations World Food Program showed that nearly eight million people in the four countries suffer from hunger this year, up from 2.2 million in 2018.

“The economic crisis caused by COVID-19 has already made food on market shelves out of reach of the most vulnerable when Hurricanes ETA and Iota hit them,” Miguel Barreto, WFP Regional Director for Latin America and the Caribbean, said in a statement.