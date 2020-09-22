The United Nations General Assembly opened on Tuesday with an inaugural speech by its Secretary General, Antonio Guterres. The latter pointed out among the main dangers: the growing Sino-American rivalry in the world. “Our world will not stand a future in which the two largest economies divide the planet on either side of a great divide, each with its own trade and financial rules, its own Internet and its own matter of artificial intelligence ”, he underlined from the podium of an almost deserted hemicycle. Only one representative per State had the right to sit. The former Portuguese minister also recalled the commitment made by the various leaders of the 193 countries, to facilitate the fight against the pandemic, to accept a “global ceasefire by the end of the year”, because “the time has come to give together a new impetus to peace and reconciliation”.

Trump’s dangerous misinformation against Beijing

The face-to-face meeting between the United States and China was the common thread of this 75th anniversary of the organization. The Covid-19 pandemic, which disrupted this highlight of the global diplomatic agenda, has not brought detente between the two nations. Guterres’ appeal did not stop the President of the United States from engaging in a virulent attack on China, going so far as to misinformation. “The United Nations must hold China responsible for its actions” and for having “released this scourge across the world,” Trump said of Covid-19 in a video. In the midst of the campaign for his re-election, the leader once again described the pandemic as a “Chinese virus” and to have “infected the world”. For its 75th anniversary, the United Nations had the right to a virtual General Assembly. Instead of bilateral meetings and unofficial discussions, speeches are made via pre-recorded videos. Five and a half days will be needed to broadcast them. A UN survey of one million people reveals that 74% of them believe that the organization is “essential”. Among the priorities cited, it is the improvement of access to basic services, health, water, sanitation, education, which stands out. The survey also highlights the need for international cooperation to face “global challenges” and “distribute a vaccine so that all countries benefit”. The other major concern is the destruction of the environment.