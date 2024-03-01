Gaza (Union)

The United Nations warned again that famine in the Gaza Strip had become almost inevitable, with official statistics showing that dozens of children had died of starvation. This came as several countries and the United Nations expressed shock and concern, and demanded an independent investigation following the fall of dozens of Palestinian casualties and the injury of hundreds of others during Aid distribution process yesterday, in the northern Gaza Strip.

Spokesman for the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), Jens Laerke, confirmed that the United Nations and humanitarian agencies have certain criteria to determine the state of famine, and they have not yet announced them in the Gaza Strip, despite the catastrophic situation there. He said: “Until a famine is declared, it will be too late for many. We do not want to reach this situation and things must change.”

For his part, World Health Organization spokesman Christian Lindmeier said that according to official statistics, the deaths of dozens of children due to malnutrition were officially recorded, indicating that this number is less than the actual numbers.

Laerke pointed out that “the deaths constitute very worrying warning signs because food security before this conflict in Gaza was not that bad.”

He added, “People had food, they were able to produce their own food, and now even food production in Gaza has become almost impossible.” He continued, saying, “The foundations of people’s daily living were destroyed.” Christian Lindmeier said yesterday that residents in the Gaza Strip are risking their lives in order to obtain food, water and other necessities, in light of the hunger and despair the situation has reached amid the continuing Israeli attack.

He added: “The regime in Gaza is on the verge of collapse, and more than that, all lifelines in Gaza have been cut off in one way or another.”

“This created a tragic situation, as happened Thursday when more than 100 people were killed while seeking humanitarian aid,” Lindmeier said.

“People are so desperate for food and clean water, for any supplies, that they are risking their lives to get any food or any supplies to support their children and support themselves,” he said.

While aid is arriving in the southern areas of the Gaza Strip, it is so slow that it may not be enough to avert a hunger crisis there.

In addition, several countries and the United Nations expressed their shock and demanded an “independent international investigation” following the fall of dozens of Palestinian casualties and the injury of hundreds of others during an aid distribution operation in the northern Gaza Strip.

A spokesman for the Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that Israeli forces killed 112 Palestinians and wounded 760 as a result of targeting Palestinians who were waiting for aid trucks in western Gaza City.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed his shock after reports of the killing of Palestinians while rushing to obtain aid, denouncing a “horrific incident” and calling for an independent investigation to determine responsibilities.

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed “deep indignation at the images coming from Gaza, where civilians were targeted by Israeli soldiers,” demanding “truth and justice.”

Macron said in a post on the “X” platform: “There is strong indignation at the images coming from Gaza, where Israeli soldiers targeted civilians. I express my strong condemnation of these shootings and call for truth, justice and respect for international law.”

Washington also requested “answers from Israel,” stressing that it is studying “conflicting narratives” regarding what happened.

China expressed its “shock” at the tragedy, stressing its strong condemnation of what happened.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said: “China is shocked by this incident and strongly condemns it. We express our sadness for the victims and our sympathy for the injured.”

European Union foreign policy coordinator Josep Borrell denounced the “new massacre,” describing what happened as “unacceptable.” Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Jolie said that the death of dozens of people waiting for an aid convoy in Gaza was a “nightmare” and called for an end to the fighting in the Strip.