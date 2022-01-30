The report of experts on Yemen submitted to the Security Council, which covers the period between December 2020 and December 2021, said that the Houthis continued their systematic campaign to entrench extremist ideologies and secure popular support for their cause, including organizing summer camps and courses for adults and children alike. The fuel trade in the black market.

violence against women

According to the report, the Houthis’ policy of using sexual violence and repression against politically active women and professionals continued.

According to UN Security Council experts, the Houthi militia has relied on various methods to maintain its activities, through the use of violence and the implementation of coercive practices, and these methods include the collection of illegal fees and levies from economic sectors, which generate high revenues, such as oil and communications, and the confiscation of assets and funds of individuals and entities.

The failure of the Stockholm Agreement

The experts talked about the Houthi militia’s planting of mines, especially along the western coast areas, and the dire consequences for civilians.

In the report, the international team of experts on Yemen confirmed that the Houthi militia prevented the United Nations mission from implementing the Hodeidah Agreement, noting that it imposes control over the movements of the observers of the United Nations mission in Hodeidah.

In its report, the team said that the Hodeidah-Stockholm agreement did not achieve important goals, noting that the Houthi militia committed multiple violations of the ceasefire and objected to the implementation of the redeployment process from the ports.

The report confirmed that the Houthis unilaterally used the revenues deposited with the Central Bank of Yemen in Hodeidah, despite the existing pledges.

The report mentioned that the Houthis carried out naval attacks targeting ships anchored in the ports of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and other attacks on ships located 1,000 kilometers from the Yemeni shores.

The report talked about the smuggling of weapons through dhows in the Arabian Sea. It also provided a detailed, documented explanation of the listed cases and many issues and axes, towards all parties to the conflict and the Yemeni components.