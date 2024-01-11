Gaza (Union)

Yesterday, the United Nations Development Program stressed the need for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

The program said on the “X” platform: “85% of the population in Gaza has been displaced, and about 1.4 million are taking refuge in United Nations facilities. Every day of war in Gaza brings more human suffering, death, and destruction.”

He added: “We need a humanitarian ceasefire now.”

In a related context, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) confirmed that 323 displaced Palestinians were killed inside its shelter centers, and 1,142 displaced persons were injured, since the start of the war on the Gaza Strip on the seventh of last October.

UNRWA documented that 222 of its buildings were subjected to various attacks, causing total and partial damage to 132 facilities, noting that it provided health care to about 19,649 patients inside the shelter centers, which house 1.4 million displaced people from different areas in the Gaza Strip.

UNRWA indicated that 146 United Nations employees have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the start of the war, indicating that 85% of the population of the Gaza Strip have been displaced from their homes.