Geneva (Union)

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, said yesterday that the world is now witnessing another war in the Middle East, the escalation of which will inevitably lead to more suffering for civilians, and threatens to bring a state of dangerous instability to a region already suffering from tensions.

This came in Grande’s speech, opening the meetings of the Executive Committee of the High Commissioner’s Programme, noting that conflicts are what push forced displacement to unprecedented numbers, bringing the number of displaced people in the world currently to about 110 million refugees and displaced persons, which is the highest number in decades.

He explained that “with the increase in conflicts, the lack of respect for international humanitarian law also increases, and civilians become the most affected, and innocent people are forced to flee to survive on arduous journeys marred by violence of all kinds.”

He pointed out that “the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees is charged with protecting 110 million people, helping them and finding solutions for them, but it is going through one of the most difficult moments in its history amid a world that is divided, fragmented, and increasingly closed in on itself.”

The UN High Commissioner expressed his concern about “the already terrible global situation that is getting worse with the absence of political solutions, in addition to the repercussions of negative climate changes that are mixed with the results of conflicts, violence and persecution.”