Gaza (Union)

The United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, Martin Griffiths, said that the number of casualties in the Gaza Strip is likely to be much higher than the data currently being published.

The UN official said, during an interview with a Western newspaper, that it is still unknown how many people died under the rubble in the Gaza Strip, adding that disease and hunger have become the main cause of death and deprivation in the Palestinian Strip, which is currently witnessing a humanitarian catastrophe.

He continued by saying: “The number of deaths due to diseases may be several times higher than the number of deaths due to military operations and air strikes, but the statistics can change radically once the rubble is removed,” noting that the number of victims in the February earthquake in Turkey doubled after the end of work on Debris removal field.

He added: “The Israeli side promised us to avoid bombing civilians, and the Americans have done a lot of diplomacy in this regard. The truth of the matter is that we have never seen that in the south. On the contrary, we have witnessed the increase in bombing.”