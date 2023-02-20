“The Secretary-General strongly condemns another ICBM launch by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea,” spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement, using North Korea’s official name.

He added that Guterres reiterated Pyongyang’s call to “immediately cease any further provocative actions.”

The South Korean military said North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles early Monday, the second such launch in two days, a day after the United States and South Korea conducted joint air exercises.

According to the statement, Guterres urged North Korea to “fully comply with its international obligations under all relevant Security Council resolutions, and to resume dialogue leading to sustainable peace and the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.”

On Saturday, North Korea also launched a ballistic missile, which it announced was a “Hwasong-15”, and it was launched as part of a “surprise” exercise to show its ability to carry out a “counter-nuclear attack”.

On Monday, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned of “parallel countermeasures” to the US-South Korean military maneuvers, state media reported.

“The momentum of our use of the Pacific Ocean as a shooting range depends on the nature of the work of the American forces,” Kim Yo Jong said in a statement carried by the North’s Korean Central News Agency.