New York (WAM)

The United Nations considered the “Climate Ambition” summit, which will be held on September 20 on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the international organization’s headquarters in New York, and last one day, as a unique gathering in terms of accelerating international efforts aimed at confronting the global climate crisis.

The United Nations said in a report that the organization’s 193 member states will meet at this summit in order to demonstrate the collective global will to make the world more just, green, and cleaner for all.

The report indicated that the climate crisis affects all people and countries, as half of the world’s population already lives in dangerous areas, and they are considered 15 times more likely to die due to related effects, noting that statistics recorded a 70% rate of deaths in 46 of the countries with the lowest rates. Growth in the world due to climate-related disasters in the past fifty years.

The United Nations explained that there is an increasing number of countries, influencers and leaders who are intensifying their efforts in the areas of climate action, noting that since 2015, the number of countries that have national strategies to reduce disaster risks has more than doubled, and many of them have joined initiatives such as the Accelerating Action Agenda. The Climate Agenda, launched earlier this year, sets out the tasks required in 2023 from government, business and financial leaders to prevent dangerous climate thresholds and deliver justice to those on the front lines of the climate crisis.

The report stated that during the summit, leaders of companies, cities, regions and financial institutions are expected to present transition plans in line with UN-backed credibility standards as contained in the UN High-Level Expert Panel report “Integrity Matters.”

The summit is expected to witness the opening of the “New Loss and Damage Fund,” which is the first measure of its kind to finance aid provided to countries affected by the climate.

It is worth noting that the idea of ​​this fund was approved during the twenty-seventh session of the Conference of States Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27).