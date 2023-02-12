Enmities between the parties to the Syrian scene, which has been torn apart by the conflict that has been going on for nearly 12 years, constitute an additional challenge for aid workers trying to reach the northern areas affected by the earthquake, which killed at least 29,000 people in Turkey and Syria and destroyed many cities in them.

About 3,500 people have been killed in Syria so far as a result of the earthquake, and the largest number of these victims occurred in the northwest of the country, most of which is controlled by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham.

Only small amounts of relief materials have reached that area due to the closure of the front lines with government forces, and there is now only one crossing linking it to Turkey in northern Syria. The Syrian government said last week it was ready to send aid to the northern region.

A source from Tahrir al-Sham told Reuters the group would not allow any shipments from government-held areas to enter and that aid would arrive from Turkey to the north.

“There are problems obtaining approval,” a spokesman for the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs told Reuters, without elaborating.

A spokesman for the United Nations in Damascus declined to comment, saying only that the international organization “continues to work with the parties concerned to enter the region.”

“We need access to as many sites as possible, whether across frontlines or across borders, and we need more resources,” said Geir Pedersen, the UN’s special envoy to Syria, upon his arrival in Damascus on Sunday.

“We are trying to say to everyone: put politics aside, this is the time to unite behind a joint effort to support the Syrian people,” he added.

aid convoy

UN Humanitarian Coordinator Martin Griffiths said earlier Sunday that those in northeastern Syria felt we had failed them, “and they are right to feel that way.”

The HTS media office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Also, on Thursday, an aid convoy containing fuel and other items was refused entry from an area under the control of the Kurds to another under the control of the Turkish-backed opposition groups.

But Turkey said last week that it might open a direct border crossing with government-held parts of Syria, amid an improvement in relations more than a decade after Ankara cut diplomatic ties with Damascus over the conflict.

Jens Laerke, a spokesman for the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, told Reuters the United Nations also hoped to intensify cross-border operations by opening two additional border points between Turkey and opposition-held areas in Syria for the transfer of aid.

Larque added that Griffiths is “intensifying his diplomatic contacts and talking with everyone to open more border crossings.”