new york (wam)

Rina Ghailani, the UN coordinator for famine prevention and response, announced that the number of severely food insecure people around the world reached a quarter of a billion last year.

During her briefing to the ministerial meeting held by the UN Security Council, chaired by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, on “the repercussions of conflicts on food security,” Gilani said that there are about 376,000 people in the world living in conditions similar to famine, while there are 35 million on the brink of famine, stressing that “Women and children are the most affected.”

She stressed that hunger and conflict feed each other, and stressed the importance of making the threat of famine a red line. And she declared that conflict and insecurity are still among the main factors of hunger and famine, explaining that armed conflicts destroy food systems, destroy livelihoods and drive people out of their homes vulnerable and hungry. The international official stressed the possibility of achieving progress in confronting this problem by redoubling efforts to prevent, reduce and end conflicts in all their forms, stressing the importance of adhering to peace through a renewed multilateral system through which governments, the United Nations and regional organizations work hand in hand.

It proposed working within the framework of five axes aimed at alleviating suffering and preventing famine, including ensuring that parties to conflicts respect international humanitarian law, making better use of existing early warning mechanisms, being bold and creative in finding ways to mitigate the impact of war on the most vulnerable groups, and that Women and girls are at the center of these efforts, providing adequate humanitarian funding on which millions of lives depend.