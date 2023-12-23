Capitals (Union)

UN Secretary-General António Guterres stressed that a humanitarian ceasefire is the only way to begin to meet the dire needs of Palestinians in Gaza and end their “ongoing nightmare.”

In a press conference, the Secretary-General expressed his hope that the resolution adopted by the UN Security Council yesterday would help create the necessary conditions to ultimately achieve this.

Guterres said: “There is no effective protection for civilians in the Gaza Strip, and intense Israeli bombing and ground operations continue,” referring to reports that more than 20,000 Palestinians were killed, the vast majority of whom were women and children.

He added, “The real problem lies in the way Israel manages these attacks, which creates enormous obstacles to the distribution of humanitarian aid inside Gaza.”

He stressed that any effective relief operation within the sector requires the provision of security, employees who can work safely, logistical capabilities, and the resumption of commercial activity, warning that these four elements “do not exist.”

According to the World Food Programme, a large-scale famine is looming in Gaza, with more than half a million people facing what experts classify as catastrophic levels of hunger, according to the Secretary-General.

In this context, the UN official renewed the call for the immediate and unconditional release of all remaining hostages.

He expressed his disappointment at the comments made by senior Israeli officials questioning the two-state solution, stressing that the two-state solution, in line with United Nations resolutions and international law, is the only way to achieve sustainable peace.

The Secretary-General explained that “any proposal to the contrary deprives the Palestinian people of human rights, dignity and hope, and fuels anger that resonates far beyond Gaza.”

Guterres announced that 136 employees of the international organization were killed during the war that has been ongoing since October 7.

He said: “More than 136 of our colleagues were killed in Gaza within 75 days, which is something we have never seen before in the history of the United Nations. Most of our employees were forced to leave their homes.”

He added, “I salute them and the thousands of relief workers who risk their lives while supporting civilians in Gaza.”

The spokesman for the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Stephane Dujarric, had said earlier, “The humanitarian operation in the Gaza Strip may stop soon.”

Politically, the Jordanian Foreign Minister, Ayman Al-Safadi, and his Qatari counterpart, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, yesterday held extensive talks that focused on ways to stop the war in the Gaza Strip.

The two ministers stressed the necessity of immediately stopping the war on Gaza, the killing and destruction it is causing, and the real danger it carries of the expansion and expansion of the conflict, according to the Jordanian News Agency, Petra.

They warned of the catastrophic repercussions of continuing to deprive Palestinians of their right to food, water and medicine, and of the collapse of the health infrastructure, which portends a health catastrophe and the widespread spread of diseases among Gazans.