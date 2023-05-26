Aden (Al Ittihad)

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has warned that millions of Yemeni children are at risk of starvation unless urgent measures are taken to ensure adequate funding to provide life-saving aid.

The organization’s office in Yemen said in a tweet posted on its official Twitter account yesterday: “Nearly 6 million children in Yemen are just one step away from starvation, and they are in dire need of urgent support.”

She added, “15.3 million people, including 8 million children, are in dire need of water, sanitation and hygiene services.”

“It is time to intensify our commitments with European partners to provide life-saving relief and support,” he added.

Early this year, the international organization announced its urgent need for $484 million to continue its life-saving humanitarian response in Yemen during 2023.

According to a report by the organization in late March, more than 11 million children in Yemen need humanitarian assistance, of whom 2.2 million suffer from acute malnutrition.

Last Sunday, the World Food Program announced its urgent need for $80 million so that it could continue to provide life-saving food aid to children in Yemen.

At the end of February, donor countries pledged to provide $1.2 billion to the population of Yemen, which is less than what humanitarian relief organizations had requested, which were asking for more than $4 billion. According to the United Nations, a third of Yemen’s population “more than 21.7 million people” need humanitarian aid. this year.

According to UNICEF statistics, more than 11,000 children have been killed and injured since the Houthi coup against the legitimate government.

This month, the United Nations revealed an outbreak of highly contagious “measles” and “polio” viruses in Yemen, as a result of not receiving the vaccine against them.

The UN organization said that more than 80% of children suffering from measles did not receive the vaccine, and the World Health Organization stressed that there is an urgent need for vaccination in Yemen.

In another context, the Minister of Social Affairs and Labor of the Yemeni government, Muhammad Al-Zaouri, called on international donors and international, regional and international organizations to mobilize more funding and support for economic and development projects aimed at improving the living conditions and alleviating unemployment in Yemen.

Al-Zaouri stressed that “Yemen occupies the highest unemployment rate in the Arab region at 60%, and that a large percentage of this unemployment is among qualified youth who are able to work and did not find job opportunities due to the difficult economic conditions the country is going through, which requires international solidarity to increase the implementation of development projects.” economy to reduce the unemployment rate in the country.

He pointed to “the increase in the percentage of child labor in professions that are dangerous to children, including street vendors,” stressing that the government is making every effort to confront this phenomenon.