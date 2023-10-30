Geneva (agencies)

The United Nations announced yesterday that the number of internally displaced people in the Democratic Republic of the Congo reached 6.9 million as a result of the escalation of violence, which is an unprecedented number.

The intensity of battles between the rebels of the March 23 Movement and Congolese forces has escalated in the North Kivu region in the east of the country since the beginning of October, especially north of Goma, the capital of the region.

The United Nations International Organization for Migration reported that a large number of people had fled their homes but remained within the borders of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and needed assistance to meet their basic needs.

She said in a statement, “The International Organization for Migration is intensifying its efforts to address the complex and ongoing crisis, as the number of internally displaced people has risen to 6.9 million people throughout the country, the highest number recorded to date.”

The organization said that by October 2023, about 5.6 million internally displaced people were living in the eastern provinces of North and South Kivu, adding, “Conflict is considered the main cause of displacement.”