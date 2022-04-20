The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees said Tuesday that 5 million people have left Ukraine in the wake of the Russian attack on their country.

Speaking from Hungary, where nearly half a million Ukrainians have sought refuge, UN Deputy High Commissioner for Refugees Kelly Clements urged the Security Council to find a way to end the “horrific senseless war”.

“Every one of the millions of displaced people is forced to make impossible and tragic decisions,” Clements told the UN Security Council.

Another 7 million people are internally displaced within Ukraine, said Antonio Vitorino of the International Organization for Migration.