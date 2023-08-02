Aden (Al Ittihad)

The United Nations Development Program confirmed that the humanitarian crisis in Yemen is worsening, and that more than 21 million Yemenis need urgent assistance. The program said in a message published on the “X” service: that 21.6 million Yemenis suffer from poverty and need humanitarian assistance, in light of the state of stagnation that the country has been living in for 8 years.

For its part, the Yemeni government condemned the “Houthi” group’s intention to thwart all calm efforts, noting that the group’s presence on the Yemeni coast constitutes a threat to the security and safety of global energy supplies, and that threats to target shipping lanes reveal the Houthis’ indifference to international laws.

The Yemeni Minister of Information, Muammar Al-Eryani, said, “The threats made by the leaders of the “Houthi” group to target shipping lines in the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandab, and the Gulf of Aden, and to consider the Arabian Sea and the Indian Ocean as a zone of military operations, and threaten to test new weapons in the Yemeni islands, reveal its true nature as a group. A terrorist who does not care about efforts and calls for calm, international laws and conventions.

Al-Eryani indicated, in a statement carried by the Yemeni news agency, Saba, that “these statements confirm the credibility of the early warnings that the Houthi group would continue to control parts of the Yemeni coastal strip, and be stationed in the ports of the city of Hodeidah, on the safety and security of international navigation.” and global energy supply.

Al-Eryani called on the international community, the United Nations and the Security Council to declare a clear position on these statements, and to carry out their legal responsibilities in confronting activities that threaten to undermine the chances of calm and exacerbate the humanitarian situation in Yemen.

Al-Eryani called on the international community to start supporting the government, to establish security and stability in all Yemeni lands, and to stop the threat posed by the “Houthi” group to navigation lines, security, and regional and international peace.

In addition, a “Houthi” mine claimed the life of a child, while another child was injured in a similar mine explosion, yesterday, south of Hodeidah.

Local and human rights sources reported that a 10-year-old child from the “Al-Jabaliya” area of ​​the “Al-Tuhita” district died in the explosion of a camouflaged mine planted by the “Houthi” group.

In Al-Durayhimi district, a 12-year-old boy was injured when a Houthi mine exploded in Al-Shajan area.

The Houthi minefields and networks constitute a nightmare that haunts the people of Al-Hodeidah Governorate, as hardly a week passes without civilian casualties. In a related context, yesterday, the Houthi group targeted civilian homes in the countryside of the Hays district, south of Hodeidah.

Local sources said that the Houthis bombed the village of “Al-Muharraq” with artillery, which caused damage to two houses, while causing fear and panic among the people, especially women and children.