A spokeswoman for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees announced today, Friday, that about 200,000 people have sought refuge from Sudan to neighboring countries since the escalation last month, including women and children.

UNHCR spokeswoman Olga Sarado told a news briefing that some 60,000 people have reached Chad across the desert, including 30,000 in the past few days. She added that nearly 90 percent of those who arrived recently are women and children, and a fifth of the number of young children suffer from malnutrition.

And she added, “The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees … calls for urgent financial support to avert a humanitarian catastrophe.”

“Private sector support has been slow compared to other emergencies, despite the urgency and gravity of the crisis,” she added, saying a new appeal is expected after UNHCR called for $445 million last week.

In the same statement, a spokesman for the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said that the fire consumed a factory in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, that was producing food for malnourished children.